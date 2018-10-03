‘Twin Peaks VR’ Coming to Festival of Disruption Next Weekend

Get yourself a good cup of coffee, because a cult classic series is making its way to virtual reality!

Collider recently broke the news that it its game division, Collider Games, was teaming up with Showtime and David Lynch to create a brand new experience based around the resurrected show, named Twin Peaks VR.

Though a trailer hasn’t been revealed for the game just yet, it’ll be given a test run starting next week at the upcoming Festival of Disruption in Los Angeles, which takes place on October 13 and 14 at the Ace Hotel.

Here’s Collider’s description of the experience:

“Twin Peaks VR takes the surreal world created by David Lynch and lets players explore its depths. It includes iconic moments and settings from 2017’s 18-part limited event series Twin Peaks: The Return, as well as the original landmark television series. Utilizing lines and sounds from the show itself, players will travel to Glastonbury Grove, only to end up in the puzzling Red Room. Fans of the series will follow in the footsteps of Special Agent Dale Cooper and try to make their way back into the life they left behind. Twin Peaks VR is being developed for HTC vive and Oculus Rift and will be available on Steam.”

Twin Peaks VR will join other games like Mercury Rev, TOKiMONSTA, Saint Motel and the U.S. premieres of Lynch’s Fetish photography.

To further hype the forthcoming release, the official Twin Peaks Twitter account confirmed the game’s debut at the festival, which you can see below!

We’re going to let you in on a little secret: Next weekend, #FestivalOfDisruption attendees will get to immerse in the world of #TwinPeaks, from Glastonbury Grove to the Red Room, with a first look at Twin Peaks VR! pic.twitter.com/uG6l124cGO — Twin Peaks (@SHO_TwinPeaks) October 3, 2018

Those of you interested in attending the show and indulging in the Twin Peaks insanity can get tickets here. They’re going for $55 apiece, with single day, daytime and evening passes available as well. Proceeds from the Festival will benefit the David Lynch Foundation, so they’re going to a good cause.

Twin Peaks VR doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s expected sometime in 2019 through Steam.