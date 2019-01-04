Twitch Finally Bans ‘Fortnite’ Streamer Who Allegedly Beat Pregnant Girlfriend

Back in December, Luke “MrDeadMoth” Munday made headlines for a stream of his playing some Fortnite. But it wasn’t MrDeadMoth’s skills or charisma that made the news; it was footage of him allegedly hitting his pregnant girlfriend off camera as their kids screamed in the background after said girlfriend asked the streamer to stop playing. He appears to have finally been banned from Twitch for it.

At the moment, the 26-year-old streamer has only been charged with assault, not found guilty. Further, the case appears to potentially involve a history of abuse by both parties involved. As this all went down, Twitch unsurprisingly banned Munday’s account, and everybody assumed he would stay banned. Well, not quite.

To the shock of many, MrDeadMoth was streaming on New Year’s Eve to an audience of roughly 300,000 viewers, a number that dwarfs anything the small-time streamer had previously. As you might expect, it was a PR mess for Twitch.

That said, not long after the public outcry, which included criticism from one of its own executives, the company banned Munday’s account.

It appears this was just oversight on Twitch‘s part, but it’s unsavory to say the least, especially when you consider how often the streaming platform cracks down on other streams that break its code of conduct. The details of the current ban, and whether it’s temporary, remain unclear.