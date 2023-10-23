Twitch Updates Rules, Opening Up Simulcasting On YouTube and Kick

Over the past few months, Twitch has been losing some of its biggest talent to other streaming platforms, most notably Kick. With streamers like xQc leaving Twitch behind, the streaming giant is making some big changes to how it handles simulcasting. Users can now simulcast with any streaming service, making it easier for streamers to build an audience across platforms. Previously, streamers' options were a bit more limited, but this change means streamers can use any service, including Kick and YouTube.

Of course, Twitch isn't saying that the change is directly related to losing big-name streamers, but it's hard not to see this as something of a response. By opening the floodgates for simulcasting, Twitch is making it easier for streamers to stick with Twitch while still exploring other options. That said there are a few guidelines players must keep in mind.

Twitch Simulcasting Guidelines

We’ve announced that you can simulcast on ANY live streaming service!

Check out our new guidelines and FAQ here: https://t.co/bTVF3hkpV9 #TwitchConVegas — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) October 20, 2023

The first thing to note is that streamers who already have an exclusivity agreement with Twitch won't be able to take advantage of simulcasting. That said, if you fall under that umbrella, it's probably worth talking to Twitch Support to make sure you're aware of all of your options.

For everyone else, you just need to keep the quality of your Twitch stream in mind. For example, Twitch says that anyone using simulcasting must "ensure that the quality of Twitch users' experience of your Simulcast is, at a minimum, no less than the experience on other platforms or services, including by your engagement with the Twitch community, for example, via chat." That means you can't run a stream where you're interacting with viewers in a chat that's not Twitch more than you are with Twitch chat.

Twitch also says that you can't "provide links, or otherwise direct your community, to leave Twitch for your simulcast on other services." Plus, you can't use third-party services to do things like merging chat from multiple services. All told, it doesn't seem like an overload of requirements for streamers and should be relatively easy to manage. Hopefully, this move is the beginning of Twitch creating a platform that works for both itself and the streamers who help make it so popular.

The final thing worth noting in the guidelines is found at the very bottom of the FAQ. There, it says, "Partners who left Twitch and notified us of their intent to stream on other services, and, as such, did not violate their Partner agreement, will be eligible to reinstate their Partner status." Essentially, as long as a streamer didn't break their contract with Twitch but left the platform, they can sign back up and take advantage of the simulcasting changes.