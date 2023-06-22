Asmongold Is Sick of "Hall Monitor" Culture on Twitch

Over the past few years, Asmongold has become one of the biggest Twitch streamers on the platform. Recently, the popular MMO streamer has, like most on Twitch, been dealing with all of the drama surrounding the platform. First, there were the controversial changes Twitch made to its terms of service and subscription splits. Some of that was eventually walked back after fans and streamers like Asmongold voiced their displeasure, but after that, we've also seen high-profile streamers like xQc and Amouranth leave Twitch in favor of Kick. With all this drama around Twitch, Asmongold has now come out and said that he is fed up with the "hall monitor" culture that has taken over the platform and its users.

First spotted by Dexerto, Asmongold tweeted on June 21 that he was "Exhausted with this hall monitor twitch meta," clarifying that it actually exists on other platforms like Kick as well. He would go on to explain what he means with the "hall monitor" comment saying, "Seems like every day there's some new crusade to get some deplatformed, canceled, or just s**t on." Essentially, Twitch users are coming into Asmongold and other streamers' chats and trying to, as Asmongold puts it "tell on" other streamers for various reasons.

Exhausted with this hall monitor twitch meta (it's outside of twitch too)



Seems like every day there's some new crusade to get someone deplatformed, canceled, or just shit on



So sick of pussies coming into my stream to "tell" on a streamer to get them in trouble — Zack (@Asmongold) June 21, 2023

It's obviously somewhat odd behavior from Twitch users, but with so much about streaming in flux at the moment, you can maybe see why certain users are frustrated. If they're attached to one platform or another, it might be annoying to think you're going to have to switch. That said, it's not an excuse for users to come into another streamer's chat to try and start some type of public crusade against them.

For his part, Asmongold has spoken out in recent days about both the drama around the proposed changes and the exodus of talent to Kick. He's also recently come out to back-up Hasan in the middle of his ongoing feud with Dr. Disrepect. Hopefully, as more streamers settle on their platform of choice, we'll see a bit less drama from Twitch and other platforms, but that might just be wishful thinking on our part.