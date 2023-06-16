xQc Signs Record-Breaking $100 Million Deal with Kick

Felix "xQc" Lengyel has signed a massive $100 million deal with Kick. There's essentially a big arms race between all of the streaming platforms. For a while, Twitch was the dominant streaming platform and while there were other places to stream, Twitch was one that would actively support its creators via partnership deals and contracts that allowed them to generate large amounts of money. With that said, eventually platforms like Mixer (RIP), YouTube, and now Kick started competing and giving creators more options. As Twitch has begun to make controversial changes, more and more creators have fled to competing sites. Ludwig, TimTheTatman, and Valkyrae are some of the big names to move to YouTube with big contracts while Dr Disrespect has also set up shop at YouTube with no exclusivity deal after a ban on Twitch.

Kick is the latest rival to Twitch and has been much more aggressive about allowing creators to stream largely whatever they want. The likes of Adin Ross and even Drake have been streaming on Kick and now, one of the biggest Twitch stars is also moving to the platform. As reported by the New York Times, xQc has signed a $70 million non-exclusive contract to stream on Kick with incentives that push the figure closer to $100 million. The deal is about as much as world-class athlete LeBron James' two-year Los Angeles Lakers extension. Given Kick is very new, many are wondering how the company can even afford this. Ed Craven, the company's chief executive, noted that the company is willing to operate at a loss as a start-up.

xQc is allowed to stream wherever he wants, but will be primarily be creating content on Kick. He still plans to stream on Twitch, though not nearly as frequently as before. He noted that the change in platforms will allow him to do things he's never been able to do on Twitch and is excited about the possibilities.

