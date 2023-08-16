MoistCr1TiKal Has "Amicably" Left His Twitch Contract, Debuts First YouTube Stream

Twitch has been losing several notable streamers over the last few months, with many leaving to go to Kick. However, the latest departure is a bit different as MoistCr1TiKal announced in a new YouTube video titled "Goodbye Twitch" that his contract "has been terminated, amicably, between [himself] and Twitch." If you've been following MoistCr1TiKal, this news isn't overly surprising because earlier this year, he did say he wanted to be more flexible and stream across several different platforms; however, it is yet another streamer leaving an exclusive deal with Twitch.

Of course, the caveat here is that Cr1TiKal can still stream on Twitch if he wants to. In fact, the streamer, whose real name is Charlie White, made it clear that Twitch let him out of his contract despite there being "a lot of time" remaining on the deal. That likely points to White being someone who starts to stream all over the place, instead of going out and immediately signing a new deal with someone else.

As White said himself, "This isn't like a Lebron James 'The Decision' moment where [he's] coming up here and saying, 'I'm taking my talent,' well for me, 'lack of talent,' to Mixer." Instead, it's about spreading his streaming wings and giving himself the opportunity to grow his viewership across multiple platforms, at least in the short term. There is, of course, nothing stopping White from joining up with a new platform somewhere down the line, but for now, this isn't like xQc hopping to Kick earlier in the year. Plans could change down the line, but for now, fans should expect to see Cr1TiKal popping up all over the internet.

One thing White pointed out in his announcement video on YouTube is that Twitch contracts are very strict and monetarily have the "lowest possible offer" compared to other platforms. As mentioned, Cr1TiKal is far from the first person to leave Twitch exclusivity behind this year, so it'll be intriguing to see if others continue to follow suit over the next few months, especially as places like Kick continue to gain popularity among both users and content creators.