Twitter Reveals the 10 Most Popular Games of 2019

Twitter has revealed it’s end-of-the-year stats for gaming, revealing the most talked about video games of 2019, the most talked about Esports teams, the most talked about gaming personality, the most talked about gaming event, the most talked about Esports event, and the countries that talked the most about gaming during the year. Twitter also notes that gaming conversation happened on the platform more than ever, with over 1.2 bullion tweets about gaming in 2019, which is up 20 percent year over year.

“Gaming fans around the world came to Twitter to talk about the biggest moments of the year – the game drops, the fandom, and more, all year long,” writes Twitter.

Of course, of all these stats, the most notable is probably the most talked about game. And for the second year in a row it’s Fate/Grand Order. Meanwhile, Fortnite came in second, just like it did last year. Below, you can view the full top ten, plus all of the other aforementioned categories:

Most Talked About Video Games:

Fate/Grand Order Fortnite Final Fantasy Identity V Granblue Fantasy Ensemble Stars Monster Strike PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Minecraft Super Smash Bros.

Some new Twitter Gaming data. Most popular game discussed was Fate/Grand Order, a Japanese mobile game from Aniplex/Sony Music. Fortnite at #2. Identity V at #4 is a Chinese mobile game from NetEase that is similar to Dead by Daylight. https://t.co/FQ23hSXklX pic.twitter.com/49wLOvaz31 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 7, 2020

Most Talked About Esports Teams:

FaZe Clan G2 Esports Cloud9 Fnatic 100Thieves Team Liquid Team SoloMid Flamengo MAD Lions (Formerly Splyce) OpTic Gaming

Countries Tweeting the Most about Gaming:

Japan United States South Korea Thailand Brazil France Great Britain Indonesia Spain Philippines

Most Talked about Gaming Events:

E3 2019 Tokyo Game Show 2019 The Game Awards 2019 Paris Games Week FGO Fest Gamescom 2019 BlizzCon 2019 TwitchCon 2019 Tokaigi Game Party Tokyo 2019 PAX East 2019

Most Talked about Esports Events:

LoL Worlds 2019 EVO 2019 Fortnite World Cup 2019 The International 2019 The Overwatch League 2019 Finals IEM Katowice CS:GO Major Call of Duty World Championship LoL MSI 2019 CWL Anaheim CWL Miami

Most Talked about Gaming Personalities: