Twitter Reveals the 10 Most Popular Games of 2019

Twitter has revealed it’s end-of-the-year stats for gaming, revealing the most talked about video games of 2019, the most talked about Esports teams, the most talked about gaming personality, the most talked about gaming event, the most talked about Esports event, and the countries that talked the most about gaming during the year. Twitter also notes that gaming conversation happened on the platform more than ever, with over 1.2 bullion tweets about gaming in 2019, which is up 20 percent year over year.
“Gaming fans around the world came to Twitter to talk about the biggest moments of the year – the game drops, the fandom, and more, all year long,” writes Twitter.
Of course, of all these stats, the most notable is probably the most talked about game. And for the second year in a row it’s Fate/Grand Order. Meanwhile, Fortnite came in second, just like it did last year. Below, you can view the full top ten, plus all of the other aforementioned categories:
Most Talked About Video Games:
- Fate/Grand Order
- Fortnite
- Final Fantasy
- Identity V
- Granblue Fantasy
- Ensemble Stars
- Monster Strike
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Minecraft
- Super Smash Bros.
Most Talked About Esports Teams:
- FaZe Clan
- G2 Esports
- Cloud9
- Fnatic
- 100Thieves
- Team Liquid
- Team SoloMid
- Flamengo
- MAD Lions (Formerly Splyce)
- OpTic Gaming
Countries Tweeting the Most about Gaming:
- Japan
- United States
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Brazil
- France
- Great Britain
- Indonesia
- Spain
- Philippines
Most Talked about Gaming Events:
- E3 2019
- Tokyo Game Show 2019
- The Game Awards 2019
- Paris Games Week
- FGO Fest
- Gamescom 2019
- BlizzCon 2019
- TwitchCon 2019
- Tokaigi Game Party Tokyo 2019
- PAX East 2019
Most Talked about Esports Events:
- LoL Worlds 2019
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup 2019
- The International 2019
- The Overwatch League 2019 Finals
- IEM Katowice CS:GO Major
- Call of Duty World Championship
- LoL MSI 2019
- CWL Anaheim
- CWL Miami
Most Talked about Gaming Personalities:
- Ninja (@Ninja)
- ElRubius (@Rubiu5)
- Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye)
- Tfue (@TTfue)
- CourageJD (@CouRageJD)
- Nadeshot (@Nadeshot)
- Pokimane (@pokimanelol)
- TimTheTatman (@timthetatman)
- Dr Lupo (@DrLupo)
- Dr. Disrespect (@drdisrespect)