Twitter Blue Update Rolls Out Controversial Verified Checkmark Changes

The first major update for Twitter under Elon Musk is starting to roll out and yes, that includes changes to the verification system. Earlier this year, Elon Musk paid over $40 billion for the social media platform which ensued a ton of drama, including legal troubles, but that's a whole other story. Since Musk took over at the end of October, he has been making massive changes to the platform. Half of the company was laid off this past week and Musk has been looking to try and find ways to monetize the platform both via ads and subscription services. Perhaps the most controversial changes comes through his plans to dismantle the current verification system.

A new update has begun rolling out for Twitter that will allow users to pay $7.99 for Twitter Blue, an existing service that lets you pay for features like an edit button, longer videos, and more. This new update will make it so that you can pay to have a blue checkmark, just like the one verified celebrities, brands, and other people have. It doesn't seem like there will be any clear difference between who is who based on the update notes on the App Store, so it remains to be seen how this will go. The update also makes it so the notification tab to see when other verified users interact with you is prioritized over regular notifications. It also appears that the ability to apply for regular verification has been completely removed. You can view the update notes below.

"Get Twitter Blue for $7.99/month if you sign up now

Blue checkmark: Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.

Coming soon…

•Half the ads & much better ones: Since you're supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we're going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant.

•Post longer videos: You'll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter.

•Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions and search. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots."

It remains to be seen how many people will pay for this and how many will stay subscribed to this. Many have debated the value already, especially since Musk was considering pricing it at $20, but lowered it to $8. Either way, this is the first of many major changes coming to Twitter.

