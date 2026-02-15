Two New PS5 Games Have Higher Review Scores on PS Store Than New God of War

Two new PS5 games are flying under the radar, but they actually have higher review scores on the PlayStation Store compared to the brand new God of War. One of the highlights of the recent PlayStation State of Play was the stealth announcement and stealth release of a new God of War spin-off game called God of War: Sons of Sparta. And this new PS5 exclusive, a 2D action platformer, is proving popular with PlayStation fans. To this end, on the PlayStation Store, it has a 4.76 rating out of 5 after 4,000 user reviews. On a 100-point scale, this is a score of 95. There are two other new PS5 games released alongside it that are scoring better than this, though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of these two games is Romeo Is a Dead Man from developer Grasshopper Manufacture, which has posted a 4.87 out of 5 on the PlayStation Store after 749 user reviews. Of course, fewer reviews help inflate the final score a little bit, but 749 user reviews is a meaningful amount. On a 100-point scale, this is a score of 97. The other PS5 game is Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma from Marvelous, which has a 4.89 after 131 user reviews. This is a 98 on the 100-point scale. That said, it’s from a smaller number of reviews, as it only has 131 user reviews on the PlayStation Store so far.

Romeo Is a Dead Man

Play video

Romeo Is a Dead Man is a hyper-stimulating, hyper-violent action-adventure game where you play as Romeo Stargazer, aka Dead Man, a bounty hunter stuck between life and death, chasing down space-time’s most wanted fugitives through multiple universes.

Price: $49.99

Metacritic Score: 72

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Play video

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is an RPG meets simulation game, and a spin-off in the Rune Factory series, which dates back to 2008. In the game, you choose between two protagonists whose destinies are intertwined for mysterious reasons. Meanwhile, you are transported to the never-before-seen eastern country of Asuma, where you assume the Earth Dancer powers and must stop a corruption spreading through and destroying the land.

Price: $59.99

Metacritic Score: 81

If neither of these PS5 games tickles your fancy, nor the aforementioned new God of War game, then there is a new 130-hour epic open-world RPG that some PS5 users can pick up for free. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.