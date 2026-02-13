130-Hour Open-World RPG Available for Free for Some PS5 Users

An open-world RPG with over 130 hours of content is available for free for some PS5 users. The RPG in question hails from 2018, which makes it a PS4-era game. However, today it got a new, upgraded version on PS5. And if you own the game on PS4 — and considering the game sold millions, many PlayStation users consequently tick this box — you can grab this new PS5 version for free. The game in question has never been free with PlayStation Plus, so unless you made a purchase on PS4 at some point, you will need to fork over $29.99 for the RPG.

This new PS5 version of the PS4 game comes with graphical updates that include 4K resolution, improved textures, an improved frame rate, and other technical upgrades not specified. To this end, if you never played Kingdom Come: Deliverance on PS4, then now is a good time to check it out. As you may know, the game did not run very well on PS4, so these upgrades should go a long way in improving the experience of the RPG for PlayStation fans.

Predecessor to One of the Best PS5 RPGs

Obviously, this release is pretty timely because Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 just released last year, and it was one of the best games of 2025, as evidenced by its 89 on Metacritic. It is also lauded as one of the best RPGs of the PS5 generation, as our official review of it notes. Its predecessor was not as good, though. Made on a much smaller budget, the game has some performance issues, which were significant at launch, hence why its Metacritic score range is 69 to 76. That said, this didn’t stop it from selling over 10 million units, making it one of the best-selling RPGs of the second half of the 2010s.

As you would expect, PlayStation fans are happy to hear the PS5 version is free, especially considering all the work that went into this upgrade. Many publishers charge an upgrade fee, especially when there is this amount of work involved.

“Big W for making it free. At least now it’ll actually be in a playable state, so I can go back to it and continue it one day,” reads one of the most popular comments on the YouTube video above. Another comment adds: “Well.. guess I’m gonna replay this game again.”

Those who have never checked out this medieval RPG but are interested in remedying this should expect to put at least 40 hours into the game just to mainline it. Add side content, and this figure doubles. Meanwhile, completionists will need over 130 hours with the RPG.

