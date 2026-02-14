2026 Xbox Series X Exclusive Game Now Also Coming to PS5

A 2026 Xbox Series X console exclusive is no longer a console exclusive because it is now also coming to PS5 in addition to PC and Xbox Series X. The game in question is not being developed or published by Xbox, nor by its subsidiaries, Bethesda or Activision-Blizzard, so it is unclear why it was announced as an Xbox console exclusive. At the time, many assumed it would be a timed exclusive and come to PS5 sometime after launch. Turns out, though, it will be on PS5 at launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, it has been revealed that Bellring Games’ third-person action RPG with player-versus-player-environment extract gameplay, Mistfall Hunter, is coming to the PS5 when it launches this July. When in July it will be released, specifically, has not been revealed, but this July 2026 is locked in, at least for now. What there remains no word of is a Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch version of the RPG.

Play video

Mistfall Hunter was announced back on October 17, 2024, and was originally scheduled to release in 2025 via PC and Xbox Series X. Then it was delayed to 2026, and now it has picked up a PS5 version. It is unclear if this additional version and the delay are related. That said, it is possible the PS5 version was always in the works and in the plans, but wasn’t announced at the time of the game’s reveal because it was announced at an Xbox event. However, if this is the case, it is unclear why it wasn’t announced later, but sooner than now.

In the game, an epic war between gods and outer gods has left the world godless and overrun with the Gyldenmist, a corrosive force formed by the blood of these gods that is warping the souls of the world. You play as one of the last few humans trying to survive the collapse of civilization and stop the Gyldenmist.

In the game, there are different classes you can choose from. From here, you can play solo or with teammates. As an extraction game, your main gameplay objective is to infiltrate, secure your treasures, and escape alive.

This is the debut release from developer Bellring Games, so it’s hard to anticipate what the quality of the release will be. It is a smaller release, as evident by the fact it is being published by Skystone Games, but this also doesn’t provide much window into its quality. Skystone Games has always published smaller independent games, but there is no consistency in terms of quality. That said, one thing you can say is they haven’t had a breakout hit yet.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.