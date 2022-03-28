Uncharted: Fortune Hunter Is Shutting Down

Naughty Dog has announced that support for Uncharted: Fortune Hunter is officially coming to an end. The free-to-play mobile game launched on iOS and Android devices back in 2016, offering connectivity with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. By playing the mobile title, players could unlock various cosmetics for use in the PlayStation 4 game’s multiplayer mode. Fortune Hunter has been removed from both storefronts, and players are no longer able to make in-game purchases. Fortunately, the developer has stated that those with the game on their device can still play it in offline mode.

“As of today, in-game purchases of Treasure Maps and Bags of Orbs have been disabled, and the game is no longer available for download from the Apple App or Google Play Stores. However, you may continue to play the game in offline mode until it is removed from your mobile device,” the developer wrote on Twitter.

Naughty Dog’s announcement was met with some surprise from Uncharted fans; many didn’t seem to even know that Fortune Hunter existed! Six years is a long life for a free-to-play mobile game, but it is strange that Sony and Naughty Dog didn’t give Fortune Hunter a bigger push following the release of the Uncharted live-action movie. Given the movie’s success, and the fact that there hasn’t been a new Uncharted video game outside of PS5’s Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, it’s strange Fortune Hunter didn’t get any kind of spotlight.

Naturally, some fans are wondering what the game’s removal will mean for its Uncharted 4 content. It’s possible PlayStation or Naughty Dog could permanently unlock the cosmetics with an update for Uncharted 4, if there’s demand from players. Unfortunately, it seems more likely that this content will remain unobtainable in the game. At the end of the day, it’s not the end of the world, but for gamers that worry about preservation, it could prove a bit disappointing. Hopefully, Naughty Dog will provide fans with an answer, one way or another!

Were you a fan of Uncharted: Fortune Hunter? What did you think of the mobile game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!