Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Isn’t Developed by Naughty Dog for PC

Naughty Dog and PlayStation Studios announced this week that Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy would be coming to PlayStation 5 and PC in a new remastered bundle that is being called Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. While this news on its own proved to be somewhat divisive with fans, perhaps the most interesting part of this new port is that it isn’t being solely worked on by those at Naughty Dog.

In a recent post on the PlayStation Blog, Naughty Dog confirmed that it is solely working on the PlayStation 5 version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. When it comes to the PC version, that port has been handed off to another notable studio. “Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available in early 2022 for PS5. The PC version is in development by our partners at Iron Galaxy and will release shortly after the PS5 version,” Naughty Dog said of the announcement. “As these dates approach, we’ll discuss more details.”

In addition to the developers for each iteration of the game being different, as Naughty Dog pointed out, both remasters of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5 and PC won’t be arriving at the same time. Instead, the PS5 version will come about at first while those looking to play on PC will have to wait a bit longer. Based on the wording, it doesn’t sound as though the PC port will be coming about too much longer after the PS5 version ends up releasing. With both versions of the Legacy of Thieves Collection slated for early 2022, as well, it stands to reason that they should both show up in the early months of the coming year. We’ll keep you in the loop with formal release date announcements here on ComicBook.com once we learn more.

