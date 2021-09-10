Uncharted Fans Divided Over Latest Announcement

Uncharted fans are divided over the latest announcement made yesterday during the PlayStation Showcase. If you missed this year’s big PlayStation event, it featured the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake, Marvel’s Wolverine, Gran Turismo 7, GTA 5, and many other games coming to PS4 and PS5. Included in the showcase was Uncharted, but not via Uncharted 5 or the next installment in the series from developer Naughty Dog. Rather, PlayStation revealed Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — a collection consisting of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — for PS5 and PC. Unfortunately, for PlayStation, the announcement of this hasn’t gone down very well. While there has hardly been any outrage, there has been some disappointment. While many are excited to see the pair of games come to PC and PS5, many aren’t, and not just because they are wishing for Uncharted 5.

Over on YouTube, the announcement trailer for the collection has 24K likes and 2K dislikes. This is a pretty good ratio, however, it’s slightly misleading. If you scroll down to the comments, you’ll see many of the top ones aren’t positive ones. The top comment currently, and literally, is someone complaining that it’s not the entire collection. And this complaint has been echoed by many others.

‘I’m not complaining but… Sony could’ve done an Uncharted Collection with all four mainline entries, Lost Legacy, and Golden Abyss like they did with the Metal Gear Solid Legacy Collection for the PS3,” reads one of these comments in agreement

In addition to this, fans are complaining about having to pay for the upgrade. Right now, there’s been no upgrade path announced for those who own the game on PS4, and the collection is set to be $70. In other words, those PS5 and PC enhancements are going to cost you.

“This is going to be great for the number of people that haven’t played these great titles. Even though I want them though, the thought of spending $60 hurts me,” reads another top comment.

While there are many negative comments, there are also some positive comments, including some hoping this means PlayStation and Naughty Dog aren’t done with the series. To this, I’ll say the former definitely isn’t, but the latter might be.

