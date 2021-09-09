Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Revealed for PS5 and PC

During today’s PlayStation Showcase, the company revealed Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a new PlayStation 5 and PC compilation featuring remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The compilation will release in early 2022 on PS5, while the PC version will release “shortly after,” though no specific release dates have been revealed, at this time. The PC version is in development from Iron Galaxy. Outside of enhanced visuals, it’s unclear whether the game will also feature other improvements, but PlayStation is already promising further details as that release window draws closer!

On the PlayStation Blog, Naughty Dog senior manager of communications Rochelle Snyder talked up the compilation.

“Needless to say, we’re pretty excited that more players will get thechance to meet (and fall in love with) Nathan, Chloe, Nadine, and therest of the cast in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection,” said Snyder.

The announcement does not come as a total surprise. Back in May, a Sony IR document listed a PC port of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End alongside other announced PC ports, including Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone. The company did not address the accidental leak, but now we know that the game is coming to the platform, alongside Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. PlayStation fans have had mixed emotions on these PC ports, as some fans feel that it takes away from the exclusive aspect of the games. However, these ports seem to be doing well for Sony, and it should give new audiences a chance to play games they might not have tried otherwise!

With the Uncharted film set to release in February 2022, it seems like a safe bet that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collectionwill be made available somewhere around the same time. The oft-delayedfilm presents a great opportunity for new audiences to meet NathanDrake, and this collection would be perfect for PC and PlayStationgamers that might not be as familiar with the series. The movie will star Tom Holland in the role of Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg in the role of Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

