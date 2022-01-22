Uncharted Movie Gets New TV Spot

A new TV spot for the Uncharted movie has been revealed prior to the film’s release in theaters next month. In recent weeks, Sony Pictures has continued to release new glimpses of the forthcoming action film, giving us a much better idea of what it will have in store. And while this new TV spot doesn’t contain a ton of new footage from Uncharted, it continues to show off the chemistry between Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg that will lie at the center of the movie.

In total, this new TV commercial for Uncharted is only 30 seconds in length, meaning that it moves at a very brisk pace. Much of what is shown in this new video is comprised of scenes that were shown in the second full-length trailer for Uncharted (which you can watch at the top of the page). Notably, this TV spot tries to focus more on some of the comedic aspects of the film. This is seen most apparently at the end of the trailer in an interaction between Holland and Wahlberg’s characters where they quip back and forth with one another.

You can get a look at the new TV spot in the tweet attached below:

Not sure I’m a fan of a proper Scottish welcome. @TomHolland1996 and @MarkWahlberg star in #UnchartedMovie, exclusively in movie theaters February 18. pic.twitter.com/NBM9jBAjWo — Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) January 22, 2022

Uncharted is set to hit theaters next month on February 18th. And if you’re looking to scratch your Uncharted itch before that time, the new PS5 version of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be launching next week on January 28 in a bundle known as the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Conversely, if you’d like to see an official plot description of Uncharted, you can find it for yourself down below.

“Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”