Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Launch Trailer Revealed

Prior to its release next week, PlayStation and Naughty Dog have today released a new trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. The game’s launch trailer gives us new looks at the remastered visuals that will be seen in the PlayStation 5 iteration of both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which are the two entries that make up this collection. And while nothing shown here is wholly new or different, it does seem like this remaster for PS5 should be of a high quality.

The launch trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which you can find below, shows off a number of iconic scenes that take place across both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy. For the most part, this video highlights some of the many cutscenes from each installment, but certain bits of gameplay have also been spliced into this trailer. While both games already looked great in their own way on PS4, the newfound power of the PS5 seems to have really made a sizable upgrade.

It’s worth noting that if you still haven’t played Uncharted 4 or The Lost Legacy for yourself, you might want to skip watching this launch trailer. While it does a great job of selling players on the remaster, it also includes a number of glimpses from various cutscenes that tend to spoil some of the big moments seen in both titles. So if you’re still trying not to have these games ruined for you, it might just be better to just skip this video for now.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is poised to finally release next week on January 28th for PS5. A PC version of the game is also set to arrive at some point later in 2022. In addition, if you already own Uncharted 4 or The Lost Legacy in a digital or physical form on PlayStation 4, you can instead simply pay $10 to upgrade to this PS5 version rather than having to buy the Legacy of Thieves Collection outright.

