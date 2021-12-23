Uncharted Movie Reveals Second Trailer

Sony has revealed the second trailer for the upcoming Uncharted film adaptation prior to its release in early 2022. The trailer, which is over two minutes in length, sheds much more light on the story of the film and gives us some new glimpses of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan. It also continues to highlight many of the vast action sequences that will be featured in the movie as well.

As a whole, this new trailer for Uncharted spends quite a bit of time focusing on Drake and Sully and the relationship that they will develop over the course of the movie. Compared to the previous trailer, this new one also gives us our first glimpse of Moncada, who is the villain of the film that is being portrayed by Antonio Banderas. Along with showing off all of these characters in a variety of different moments, the trailer also features some recognizable callbacks to the video game franchise. Notably, the conclusion of the video even gives us a look at Sully donning a mustache, which is how he appears in the video games.

Uncharted is set to hit theaters early next year on February 18, 2022. And if you’re looking to check out more of the video game series before that time, Sony is also releasing Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — which contains both Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — on PlayStation 5 later next month.

If you’d like to learn more about what Uncharted will have in store, here is an official description of the movie from Sony:

“Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”