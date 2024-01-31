Until Dawn Officially Announced for PS5 and PC

As leaks suggested it would, PlayStation has announced that Until Dawn is coming to both PS5 and PC. And what was one of the best-looking games on PS4 looks right at home on PS5, and set to be one of the better looking games on PS5 as well. That said, the re-release is not being handled by Supermassive Games, the original developer of the series, but Ballistic Moon, who is bringing it to market sometime this year.

Until Dawn is an interactive teenage horror game released by Supermassive Games and PlayStation Back in 2015. Upon release, the game garnered a 79 on Metacritic, which is a decent score, but a little low by the high standards of PlayStation. That said, the game managed to sell a few million copies, which ain't bad for a game that had development issues and actually began as a PS Move game on PS3. In the modern day, it's widely viewed positively and held as one of the better horror games on PS4.

None of this is why it's coming back though. It is almost certainly returning because an Until Dawn movie is in the works. What the bigger question is whether or not the series will return with a new game. This will probably depend on how successful the movie is. If it does come back it may not be via developer Supermassive Games though, as it has been reported in the past that the two didn't have a very good relationship when they worked together on the game.

"Only Your Choices Determine Who Survives," reads an official blurb about the game. "Eight friends are trapped together on a remote mountain retreat, and they aren't alone. Gripped by dread, with tensions running high, they must fight through their fear if they all hope to make it through the night in one piece. Play as each of the eight characters and experience fear like you never have before. Every decision you make in your terrifying search for answers could mean the difference between life and death, but for whom? Your actions alone will decide who survives Until Dawn."