Until Dawn Movie in the Works From Shazam Director

An Until Dawn movie is currently in the works. We are in an age where it seems like every major video game is being brought to the big screen and the small screen (just in a non-interactive way). Uncharted, The Last of Us, God of War, Horizon, and many other PlayStation franchises have been or are being brought to life as we speak via various adaptations. PlayStation realized it could bring its franchises to new audiences if it started its own production companies which allowed it to keep creative control over its franchises and make sure they don't get eaten up by studio executives with no connection to the series. It has worked out quite well thus far and it looks like PlayStation is now looking to make its first horror movie.

The PlayStation 4 exclusive, Until Dawn, is getting a film adaptation. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, PlayStation Productions and Screen Gems are currently developing an adaptation of the acclaimed horror game with Shazam director David F. Sandberg. Prior to his two outings in the DC universe, Sandberg was known for making short horror films on the internet and was given the greenlight to direct a couple of feature length ones including Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation. Those two movies are some of the better studio horror films in recent years and make Sandberg a natural pick for an adaptation of Until Dawn. Annabelle: Creation and The Nun writer Gary Dauberman is currently doing a pass on a script written by Blair Butler. Screen Gems is aiming to make it an R-rated ensemble picture that serves as a love letter to the horror genre. As of right now, there's no release date for the film, but hopefully it's not too far out.

For those that haven't played it, Until Dawn is a horror game from Supermassive Games, the developer of titles like The Quarry. It had a star-studded cast including Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere and followed a group of young adults on a getaway in a cabin up in the mountains. They quickly begin to realize they are not alone, however, and are being hunted by someone (or something) in the dark, snowy mountains. Until Dawn received a lot of praise for its writing, acting, and the fact that it's choice-based. If you make the wrong choice, it can set the story in an entirely different direction and even result in characters being permanently killed off. Given all those variables, it'll be interesting to see how Sandberg adapts the beloved horror game.