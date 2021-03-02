Valheim Update Improves Servers, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

The Steam hit Valheim got another update this week to made what the Iron Gate Studios team called some “huge changes to dedicated servers.” Through some adjustments made to those types of servers, the developer said players can expect lower latencies which should lead to a better overall experience. Most of the changes in the patch notes for the 0.147.3 update dealt with those server adjustments which meant there weren’t many changes to speak of as far as actual gameplay goes.

Just like the patches before it, the patch notes for this update were shared on the Steam page for the game that detailed everything that’s new. Some explanations from the creators shared more information on the server changes and how they’ll affect players.

“Today’s patch has some huge changes to dedicated servers,” the patch notes post began. “Dedicated servers now always use direct connections instead of using Steam Datagram Relay (SDR). This should result in much lower latency for most players. Private dedicated servers are enabled by adding ‘-public 0’ to the server command line (See server manual PDF). You can only connect to private dedicated servers using the "Join IP"-button.”

Iron Gate said it hopes these changes resolve “a lot of connection issues introduced in last week’s patches.” More fixes for related issues are already in testing as well to further improve the servers.

You can find the full patch notes for the game’s latest update below:

Valheim Update 0.147.3

Localization updates

Made Haldor head-turn smoother

Object network interpolation is skipped if object was far away, solved issue with network players flying through the air when entering dungeons & exiting portals etc

Added -public 1/0 flag to dedicated server again, Allows players to host local lan only servers

Join IP-button updated to allow for lan-connections (dedicated servers only) & added DNS support

Dedicated servers use directIP connection instead of SDR, solves issues with slow steam relays in some areas of the world

Bonemass puke-effect network fix

Updated Dedicated-server PDF manual

Prevent pickup items when entering portals

Lowered wolf procreation slightly

Lowered chance of boss trophy talking

Valheim’s creators also periodically share milestone announcements as the game reaches new sales heights, but those come separate from the patch notes, so we haven’t gotten one of those yet this week. Expect it to come soon should Valheim have hit another milestone since last week.