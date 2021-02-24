Valheim Reaches Another Huge Milestone

✖

Valheim developer Iron Gate Studio appears to have something new milestone to announce about its games every couple of days, and this week is no different with yet another announcement about how many players the game has. In less than a week, Valheim has gone from having three million units sold to having four million sold. Just as it did in its previous announcement, the developers also touted some of the other accolades the game’s earned during its time on Steam in early access.

The latest on Valheim was shared in a post on the Steam Community page for the game where the developers share the majority of their news. The Iron Gate team recalled how the game has only been in Steam Early Access for around three weeks now and has already amassed four million players during that short time.

“That’s right! Three weeks into Early Access, and we’ve hit another milestone, four million brave souls embarking on the most dangerous feat in over a thousand years of Viking history - trying to make Odin proud,” the Iron Gate team said.

As mentioned in the other achievements shared within the post, Valheim also topped out at its highest count of concurrent players yet over the weekend. The game got just over 500,000 players active at one time which ranks it quite high among the rest of the most-played games on Steam. You can see news of that achievement and more straight from the devs in the list below detailing Valheim’s accolades over the past couple of days.

Valheim’s Latest Achievements

This past weekend, we hit 500,000 concurrent players - this puts Valheim in the top 5 most played games in the history of Steam.

Valheim has already been played for a combined total of 10,000 years! That’s 3,649,980 more days than the 20 days it has been on Steam Early Access.

Still climbing the Steam’s Top 250 best reviewed games of all time, now sitting in 57th place!

81,000+ Overwhelmingly Positive reviews

Come next week, the Iron Gate team will inevitably have yet another list of milestones to share as the game continues to grow. Interspersed throughout those announcements are the occasional set of patch notes for players to look over, though the game hasn’t yet had what would be considered a major update since its launch.