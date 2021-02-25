Valheim Update Makes Some Bosses Harder

✖

Valheim’s latest update has come to the PC game this week to make what the developer called some “major changes” to how things work. The set of patch notes accompanying the update itself is a brief one in line with the past updates, but it’s got some notable changes like adjusted boss difficulties and fixes that should resolve connection problems. This update comes just over a week after the last one was released as well which continues a steady stream of patches for the game.

While Valheim players may look over the patch notes for the 0.146.8 update and find things they like the best, the “biggest change” according to the developer is one that players might not first be drawn to. The Iron Gate Studio team said the biggest change in the update is the “updated socket backend” which should result in better connections for players and fewer issues, so if you’ve been plagued by connectivity problems, this should help those.

For those who’ve encountered the critical bug that’s been crashing players’ worlds, you’ll be happy to know that the issue has also been resolved in this latest update. The patch notes said that logging out and pressing the ALT+F4 command at the same time will no longer run the risk of corrupting worlds.

As for the gameplay side of things, players should also take note of some adjusted difficulties for different bosses. The developers said players are “killing them too fast” when referring to certain bosses, so consider yourselves fortunate if you were able to beat the bosses before the patch released.

You can find the full patch notes for the game’s latest update below.

Valheim Update 0.146.8 Patch Notes

Crafting item-dupe bug fix

Harpooned player & ship bug fix

Fixed player ragdoll

Bonemass, Moder, Yagluth difficulty tweaks

Moder music updated

Tombstone bugfix (probably wont fix disappearing tombstones though)

Fixed world corruption caused by pressing ALT+F4 while logging out.

Deathsquitos have slightly longer audio range

Tweaked audio on blast-furnace & spinning wheel

Shared map position setting is saved per world

Updated network stats (F2)

Building destruction drop-fix

Vulkan support in windows builds

Network disconnection bugfix

Updated socket-backend

Between these patches, the Valheim team has been routinely sharing updates regarding how much the game has grown. The most recent of those announcements said Valheim had been sold over 4 million times and had set similarly impressive figures regarding concurrent players and streaming.