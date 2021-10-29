Valorant Reveals Next Agent

Valorant’s next Agent was revealed this week to be Chamber, a character who’ll be joining the game in the Sentinel role when he’s released soon. Chamber was unveiled with a cinematic flair in an Agent trailer that showed him using his own weapons against targets animate and inanimate with pinpoint accuracy. The new character will not be launching with the start of the next Act, however, and will instead be released two weeks later.

Chamber’s reveal trailer can be seen below courtesy of Riot Games after the character was unveiled on Friday. We also learned soon after the reveal what Chamber can do from a full breakdown of his abilities.

(C) Trademark

Place a trap that scans for enemies. When a visible enemy comes in range, the trap counts down and then destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

(Q) Headhunter

Activate to equip a heavy pistol. Alt Fire with the pistol equipped to aim down sights.

(E) Rendezvous

Place two teleport anchors. While on the ground and in range of an anchor, Reactivate to quickly teleport to the other anchor. Anchors can be picked up to be Redeployed.

(X) Tour de Force

Activate to summon a powerful, custom sniper rifle that will kill an enemy with any direct hit. Killing an enemy creates a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

Valorant character producer John Goscicki spoke about Chamber’s Sentinel role and the new approach to that class the developers have taken with this new Agent’s release.

“We started by thinking about different ways to approach the Sentinel role,” Goscicki said. “Early on, our thought process wrapped around the idea of ‘someone that bunkers down, and holds a location by getting frags.’ As we worked on Chamber, the evolution of someone who can hold down a site with an array of weapons emerged. Between your loadout, his pistol/ult, and gadgets, a player should be able to hold down a location—but it’s up to you to use the tools correctly and creatively.”

Prior to Chamber’s reveal, Goscicki also confirmed this week that the new Agent will not be releasing with the start of Episode 3 Act III. While Chamber’s certainly got his style down, his overall status apparently wasn’t up to the Valorant standards just yet. As such, he’ll be releasing with the launch of Patch 3.10 which will come two weeks after Act III starts.

“As development progressed on the new Agent, it was clear to us that they were not at the quality bar you’ve come to expect from us,” Goscicki said. “It’s why we’ve opted to hold the Agent for an additional two weeks, while we work on polishing up those final aspects. Sometimes the last 10% of work really brings together the previous 90% of work.”

Goscicki continued to say that the decision to hold onto Chamber for a bit more stemmed from issues “such as visual cues of what the Agent is doing.”

Chamber will release with the launch of Valorant’s Patch 3.10.