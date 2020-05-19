Valorant Just Banned 1,600 More Cheaters

✖

If you’ve gone up against a cheater in Valorant’s closed beta lately, you can rest a bit easier going into your next game knowing that cheater – and many more you might’ve encountered – have just been banned. Riot Games’ Phillip Koskinas who works on the anti-cheat systems used in Valorant tweeted about the recent ban wave this week to say that 1,600 Valorant accounts “just went missing.” More cheaters have subsequently realized that their go-to cheats aren’t working like they thought they would after the wave of bans, and players who play Valorant fairly are feeling pretty good about those accounts being taken out.

Koskinas to-the-point tweet said that 1,600 Valorant accounts went missing and that the team was “still geeked up off the ban juice.” It’s a creative way of saying that a lot of cheaters finally got what was eventually coming their way and aren’t able to play on their accounts anymore.

1600 VALORANT accounts just went missing and we're still geeked up off the ban juice — Phillip Koskinas (@mirageopenguins) May 19, 2020

Those players also won’t be able to play on future accounts. Koskinas tweeted about Valorant getting “Soulbans” not long ago that made it so that if someone cheats in the game, all their “past, present, and future accounts will also be suspended.” Some people will be unbanned when the game fully launches to give them a second chance, but it sounds like that’s the only chance they’re going to get.

Regardless of how many cheaters will get a second shot or how many there are still left to ban, players are relishing in the fact that so many cheaters just got taken out. Someone even created a video mocking the cheaters and their attempts to bypass the bans now that they’re realizing their tactics aren’t working out so well.

Though it’s still in the closed beta stage and will be for some time until it launches in the summer, Valorant’s already seen its fair share of cheaters and banned players. Its anti-cheat system has been the subject of scrutiny, but it appears to be quite effective.

