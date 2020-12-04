Captain Marvel's Brie Larson to Present at The Game Awards 2020

✖

Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson will be in the house for the 2020 Game Awards. She’ll be presenting next Thursday and her fans are absolutely psyched for the event. The Marvel actress always manages to get people in their seats. You can watch the show on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, Steam, IGN. Troy, TikTokLive, Gamespot, and LiveXLive. So, there are a ton of avenues for people to get their VGA fix this year. The Captain Marvel star loves video games and talked about the prospect of playing Samus Aran in a Metroid movie. She’s totally down to play the heroine if Nintendo comes calling.

“I would love that so much. So, I was Samus for Halloween two years ago… It was literally a $20 costume I bought off of Amazon, it was like nothing," Larson told Gary Whitta. "I was so excited about it, and so I posted a picture of it on Instagram of me and the costume and it turned into this thing of people being like 'Woah!' She was always my character that I played in Super Smash Bros. and I just loved her. So that whole thing started and I’ve definitely not put a squash to that story and I definitely want to make that movie, I definitely want to participate in that. So, Nintendo, once again, I would love to do it!"

The Game Awards describes their event:

The Game Awards recognizes and upholds creative and technical excellence in the global video game industry. We bring together a diverse group of game developers, game players, and notable names from popular culture to celebrate and advance gaming’s position as the most immersive, challenging and inspiring form of entertainment. We strive to recognize those who improve the wellbeing of the community and elevate voices that represent the future of the medium.”

Will you be watching the Video Game Awards? Let us know down in the comments!