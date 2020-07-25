Brie Larson Shares What She Could Look Like as Samus Aran in Metroid Movie

✖

Recently, Brie Larson revealed that she "would love to" play Samus Aran in a Metroid movie. Of course, this got the Internet talking. The combination of a live-action Metroid movie and Brie Larson playing Samus was a potent enough of combination that soon the Internet was drunk on the possibility and what-ifs. Will this movie ever be made? No. No way. But if Nintendo does come to its senses, it has one of the most prominent and talented actresses in Hollywood instantly auditioning.

“I would love that so much. So, I was Samus for Halloween two years ago… It was literally a $20 costume I bought off of Amazon, it was like nothing," said Larson about playing the character. "I was so excited about it, and so I posted a picture of it on Instagram of me and the costume and it turned into this thing of people being like 'Woah!' She was always my character that I played in Super Smash Bros. and I just loved her. So that whole thing started and I’ve definitely not put a squash to that story and I definitely want to make that movie, I definitely want to participate in that. So, Nintendo, once again, I would love to do it!"

That said, continuing this campaign, today Larson shared a concept of what she could look like as the iconic video game character, courtesy of the equally talented Bosslogic.

View this post on Instagram #MetroidMovie @brielarson #samusaran A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Jul 25, 2020 at 7:21am PDT

As you would expect, the Internet has some opinions on this hypothetical casting. Many, especially Larson's biggest fans, love the idea. However, others aren't convinced.

Sorry but on this one I think Emily Blunt would be a better fit, Samus Aran is a stoic yet badass character. I think Brie you are a more Fiery person and Samus will not suits you IMO. pic.twitter.com/DwRNUflPJe — 🇫🇷♦ガンダイヤン♦🇫🇷 (@Naraotor) July 25, 2020

Oh wow, would be perfect casting. I worry about video game movies tho... — Deven_LC (@Deven_LC) July 25, 2020

What if your start by making Samus's voice in Metroid Prime 4? @RetroStudios ? — GARU (@GARU_Sw) July 25, 2020

I'm so torn .I want a movie but at the same time I don't. Metroid Prime is my all time favorite video game & the track record for game or anime adaptations isn't great. Also, she doesn't really talk...except for Other M. I'm scared of the personality live action would give her. pic.twitter.com/Oid62rc64m — Umbrella☣️Specter (@UmbrellaSpecter) July 25, 2020

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Would you be interested in a live-action Metroid movie? If so, who would be your casting for Samus?

