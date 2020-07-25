Marvel’s Brie Larson Wants to Play Samus Aran In Metroid Movie

✖

Brie Larson really wants to be Samus Aran in a Metroid movie. The actress laid out her case in an appearance on Gary Whitta’s Animal Crossing talk show, Animal Talking. Adam Nickerson is a producer on the program and asked the Marvel actress why she thought she’d be a good fit for the role. It turns out that the Captain Marvel star had been waiting for this very question for a while. People have been speculating for an eternity about when Nintendo is going to enter the arena of standalone movies for their properties and Larson is trying to speak it into existence.

Nickerson told the actress that, “They all want you to play Samus, Brie. They all want you to be in a Metroid movie.” After all those pleas, it was easy for the Marvel star to speak her mind.

“I would love that so much. So, I was Samus for Halloween two years ago… It was literally a $20 costume I bought off of Amazon, it was like nothing. I was so excited about it, and so I posted a picture of it on Instagram of me and the costume and it turned into this thing of people being like “woah!” She was always my character that I played in Super Smash Bros. and I just loved her,” Larson explained. “So that whole thing started and I’ve definitely not put a squash to that story and I definitely want to make that movie, I definitely want to participate in that. So, Nintendo, once again, I would love to do it!"

Back in 2018, Kong: Skull Island director John Vogt-Roberts outlined his vision for a movie based on Metroid. Back then, fans seemed pretty down for this take on Samus Aran’s journey.

“I have a pitch for a Metroid movie. They’ll never let me. It’s too crazy. It legitimately would be her (Samus) alone. It would be a little bit of her talking to herself,” he began. “As soon as they introduce other talking characters in those games, to me it loses everything. You put her alone and it’s almost got more to do with the silence of a movie like Drive. Like the quietness. and having it be like a real, intense mood piece, but mixed with sci-fi.”

This week also saw the actress reveal what other big tentpole blockbusters that she’s auditioned for.

"I auditioned for Star Wars too," Larson explained on YouTube. "I auditioned for Hunger Games, I auditioned for the Terminator reboot. I actually was thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator. Got a flat tire at the audition, and then didn’t get the job."

