Villainous, Jaws Designers Launch New Game Studio

Several creatives and game designers affiliated with Prospero Hall have launched a brand new game studio. Today, several game designers who formerly worked for Prospero Hall and Funko Games announced that they had formed Tempest Workshop, a brand new game design studio seeking to continue building "stunning products" in the tabletop industry. The new studio includes co-founders Chris Rowlands, Isaias Vallejo, and Korby Sears. No current projects were mentioned in the initial press release announcing the new game studio, but Tempest Workshop mentioned that they were seeking partnerships with publishers.

Prospero Hall was one of the premier designers of licensed tabletop games and launched games like Disney Villainous, Back to the Future: Back in Time, Jaws, and Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar. The design studio was purchased by Funko Games in 2019 and was then largely laid off earlier this year when Funko announced they were selling rights to the Funko Games portfolio to Goliath Games earlier this year. Prospero Hall's were often found in big box retail stores and served as effective entryways to deeper tabletop play.

"We're absolutely honored and thrilled to bring some of the folks from our team back together to continue our shared creative journey," said Rowlands, who is credited as Co-Founder and Studio Director for Tempest Workshop. "We have a chance to build a brand new studio from the ground up that shares DNA with where we came from, but that also looks ahead with newfound vision and three core values; Being Human, Creating Together, and Having Moxie. It's a dream come true."

While Tempest Workshop didn't announce any new games, Prospero Hall's pedigree and reputation will likely mean publishers won't take long to reach out to the company about potential partnerships. Expect to hear more details about their upcoming games in the not so distant future.