Gale Force Nine Announces New Dune, Star Trek, Conan Projects

Gale Force Nine has announced plans to publish three new tabletop projects over the next two years, featuring popular sci-fi and fantasy licenses. The projects include a brand new asymmetrical dice game called The Adventures of Conan, plus definitive versions of their popular Dune and Star Trek: Ascendency board games that include all released expansions. All three games will have Gamefound projects over the next two years.

The first of these new projects is The Adventures of Conan, which marks the first time Gale Force Nine has published a Conan tabletop game. Players take on the role of either Conan, one of his allies, or a foe, as they work towards different objectives. While Conan and his allies can work together, the foe can hinder Conan by laying traps or throwing other obstacles in Conan's path. Each type of character in the game comes with their own custom dice, which dictate what actions a player can take during their turn. A Gamefound preview page is available now for the new game, with a planned campaign launch date of April 2024.

Gale Force Nine is also publishing a definitive edition of its popular 4x game Star Trek Ascendancy, which includes every existing expansion for the game, plus new material that adds another new faction, new ships, and new planets to the game. Gameplay involves players vying for control over the galaxy, exploring new planets, building starbases, and pushing to add more planets under their respective banners. Playable factions in the game include the United Federation of Planets, the Klingon Empire, the Romulan Empire, the Ferengi Alliance, the Cardassian Union, the Vulcans, the Borg, the Dominion, and even the Breen. The crowdfunding campaign is planned for launch in late 2024.

Gale Force Nine's final project is Dune: Kwisatz Haderach Edition, a new version of the classic Dune board game. Originally published in the 1970s, Gale Force Nine re-released the Dune board game for a new generation. The game won several awards and received several expansions, all of which will be included in the new edition. Also included is new content that adds additional factions to the game, along with "luxury components" for playing. This game's Gamefound campaign will launch sometime in 2025.