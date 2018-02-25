VOEZ Might Get a Physical Release on Nintendo Switch in the U.S.

If a recent sales listing is correct, it seems as though VOEZ, which has reportedly done extremely well on the Nintendo eShop, will be headed to the U.S. in physical form this Fall. While it might not be that much of a surprise, given the game’s success across platforms and regional markets, it’s still exciting news for fans of the franchise who have been waiting for a physical copy of the game on Nintendo Switch.

The listing, which is over on Gamefly, seems to set the physical release date for North America on September 30th. The game originally debuted on mobile devices, and in March of last year, it made its way onto the Nintendo Switch via digital download as one of the console’s launch titles.

For now, the game isn’t available on any other console platform, and its presence on the Switch includes a few upgrades specifically for the system. On the Switch, VOEZ originally released as a touch screen-only title, but has since updated to include docking mode that can be played with the Switch controller, as well as handheld mode, which integrates the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers.

For players who may have slept on this one when it first released back in 2016, here’s a little more about VOEZ on the Switch from its official Nintendo eShop listing:

Set in a fictional town named “Lan Kong Town”, which is modeled after Yilan in Taiwan, the story is centered around 6 high school students who form a band that eventually achieves international fame. Gameplay is simple, requiring players to touch vertically falling notes that have hit a bar on the bottom of the screen. Depending on the song, the number of lanes for the notes increase and shift side to side, making the screen look as if it is dancing to the music.

There are over 100 songs in the library.

Three difficulty levels, “Easy”, “Hard” and “Special” are available.

Players are able to choose difficulty levels according to their skill so they may enjoy all pieces.

VOEZ is available now for Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

