Walmart Surprises Customers With New PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock

Walmart has surprised customers with not just a brand new PS5 restock, but a new Xbox Series X restock, and its first February restock for both consoles (product links here). So far, it's proven to be just as difficult, if not more difficult, to get a PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021 as it was in 2020, and that's partially because Sony and Microsoft have been slow to resupply retailers due to production issues and competitions over precious parts.

In addition to this, scalpers, with their bots, are still gobbling up stock at an alarming rate. In fact, 10 to 15 percent of PS5 consoles sold in the United States have been resold consoles. Meanwhile, demand is still through the roof, which means that even if PlayStation fans manage to beat scalpers to the punch, they also have to beat millions of other PlayStation customers to the punch as well. And of course, this rush to get an order leads to website issues, which means PlayStations fan also have to beat out technical issues beyond their control. In other words, just like when the PS5 pre-orders went up back in September for the first time, it's still incredibly hard to get your hands on the console, and the same goes for the Xbox Series X.

Right now, it's unclear how much stock of each console is available, but at the moment of publishing, both are in stock at the retailer. That said, by the time you're reading this, this may have changed. If this is the case, be on the lookout for additional waves. More and more retailers have begun to release their stock in waves, so if you don't get either console at first, keep checking back.

The Walmart restock follows a PS5 restock from Antonline, which released its new supply this morning. And as you would expect, it didn't go down well and left many PlayStation fans frustrated, but not very surprised.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are currently available at Walmart and that's about it unless you're willing to pay a premium price on reseller sites like eBay.

