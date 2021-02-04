New PS5 Restock Leaves PlayStation Customers Angry
This morning, new PS5 stock was released by Antonline, and it didn't go well. At the moment of publishing, the stock is sold out, but as this has been written, it's flickered on and off on several occasions, making the status of the stock unclear. Whatever the case, it's been a messy restock for the retailer, and while some were able to secure an order, many were left disappointed and irate by the whole process.
For starters, the stock "sold out" within, literally, 30 seconds. However, some moments it would say the resupply was sold out, and moments later it would say it was back in stock, and sometimes it would say it's both sold out and still available at the same time. The chaos didn't end here though.
There were also website issues and cart issues, both of which are an increasingly common part of the process of trying to order a PS5. In other words, not only did you need to beat out bots and fellow customers, but the website itself.
Amplifying these problems was the restock itself, which was entirely limited to the digital-version of the console. This by itself isn't a problem, but rather than sell the console by itself, Antonline packaged the piece of hardware with other products to create a more expensive bundle. Typically, bundles attract fewer bots and customers, making securing an order easier. In other words, while you may have to pay for some pack-ins you don't want, it's at least easier to actually get an order in, except this time it wasn't due to all of the aforementioned issues.
Can't Compete With the Bots
Sold out already, you can't compete with bots. Had one in my cart and was entering my credit card info when it changed to sold out. If you put it in your cart it should be reserved, period. I'll just stick with my Xbox. Not worth the headache.— Ryan Van Asten (@Pinman0788) February 4, 2021
No Chance
I had this all ready because I had a feeling it was gonna be releasing. I know my credit card by heart and it was sold out by the time I had it in my cart and pressed order. You guys definitely have bots being able to buy the products.— colin (@colindan_) February 4, 2021
Couldn't Even Add to the Cart
This is ridiculous wouldn’t even let me add it to the car and when I refresh the page it was gone— JDSMSM (@JDSMSM1) February 4, 2021
A New Record
Sold out as soon as it was tweeted— Michael Brigadier (@M_Brigs85) February 4, 2021
Website Issues
Was in my card even saw it there went to click the button there are no items in your cart your website sucks and I will not be going there ever again for your overpriced bundles.— Derek (@Derek22716493) February 4, 2021
Wait, Which Is It?
How is it in stock and sold out at the same time?😓 pic.twitter.com/MHJTxaaTiw— KevSoToxic (@KevSoToxic) February 4, 2021
Just the Console Please
Wish it was only the console not the extra stuff— bennett klecker (@BennettKlecker) February 4, 2021
Worst Place to Buy a PS5
Guys don't buy on antonline. They are the worst place to buy a playstation 5.— Dannyking4 (@DanielM16254466) February 4, 2021