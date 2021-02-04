New PS5 Restock Leaves PlayStation Customers Angry

This morning, new PS5 stock was released by Antonline, and it didn't go well. At the moment of publishing, the stock is sold out, but as this has been written, it's flickered on and off on several occasions, making the status of the stock unclear. Whatever the case, it's been a messy restock for the retailer, and while some were able to secure an order, many were left disappointed and irate by the whole process.

For starters, the stock "sold out" within, literally, 30 seconds. However, some moments it would say the resupply was sold out, and moments later it would say it was back in stock, and sometimes it would say it's both sold out and still available at the same time. The chaos didn't end here though.

There were also website issues and cart issues, both of which are an increasingly common part of the process of trying to order a PS5. In other words, not only did you need to beat out bots and fellow customers, but the website itself.

Amplifying these problems was the restock itself, which was entirely limited to the digital-version of the console. This by itself isn't a problem, but rather than sell the console by itself, Antonline packaged the piece of hardware with other products to create a more expensive bundle. Typically, bundles attract fewer bots and customers, making securing an order easier. In other words, while you may have to pay for some pack-ins you don't want, it's at least easier to actually get an order in, except this time it wasn't due to all of the aforementioned issues.