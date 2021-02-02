PS5: Estimated 10-15% of US Consoles Resold

✖

In case you weren't already aware, the PlayStation 5 -- both the digital version and the one with a disc drive -- has been somewhat hard for folks to get their hands on across the world since releasing late last year. The stock situation, exacerbated by scalpers and resellers, doesn't seem to have a definitive end in sight at this moment. And according to a new analysis of the resale market, an estimated 10-15% of all PS5's sold in the United States have ended up resold online.

These numbers come from data engineer Michael Driscoll, who has been analyzing data on the resale market for next-gen consoles for a couple of months now. The latest report, which goes up to January 16th of this year, scraped data on sold listings from eBay and StockX while estimating data based on listings from OfferUp and the like. In terms of just the eBay/StockX data, which seems far more reliable based on Driscoll's methodology, 7.06% of all PlayStation 5's sold in the United States have ended up resold on those platforms. You can check out more of Driscoll's analysis below:

Completed my article on the $143 million PS5 scalping market!https://t.co/TLPjeQDgmH

7.06% of all PS5s sold in US resold on eBay/StockX (through 1/16), an additional estimated 3-8% on OfferUp/FB/CL for 10-15% of all PS5s resold, 157,004 PS5s sold on eBay/StockX#PS5 #scalpers — Michael Driscoll (@driscoll42) January 29, 2021

The PlayStation 5 is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399 -- if you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

Have you been able to pick up a PlayStation 5 as of yet? Did you end up resorting to a reseller? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T IGN]