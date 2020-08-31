Surreal Waluigi Video Turns Cardi B.'s WAP Into WAH

✖

Waluigi has been an internet darling for quite some time, but WAP by Cardi B. featuring Megan Thee Stallion is currently the biggest thing online. This seems to have been the catalyst for a new TikTok video by @UniAstronaut. In the video, @UniAstronaut performs some moves from the video, in full Waluigi cosplay, replacing the "WAP" with Waluigi's signature "WAH" from the Mario video game series. Waluigi might never appear as a playable character in the Super Smash Bros. franchise, but how many other video game icons can say they got to star in a parody of one of the biggest songs of 2020?

Ambassador of WAH Waluigi

Ass

Hoe pic.twitter.com/BBl2cvq2SY — Unicorn Astronaut (@UniAstronaut) August 27, 2020

Waluigi has always inspired surreal internet creations, so the video by @UniAstronaut shouldn't come as too big of a surprise. The character has been strangely popular on social media for a very long time! It's all the more impressive considering the relatively minor career the character has had since his debut. Unlike his frequent partner-in-crime Wario, Waluigi has never starred in a solo game of his own!

Perhaps coincidentally, this weekend marks the 20th anniversary of Mario Tennis in North America. Released on the Nintendo 64 on August 28th, 2000, the game saw the first ever appearance of Waluigi. Since then, the character has appeared in a number of Mario titles and spin-offs, including the Mario Party franchise, Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games, and more. Waluigi has even received his own Amiibo, and a large amount of merchandise. The character has also appeared as an Assist Trophy in the Super Smash Bros. series, though that hasn't been enough for most fans.

Of course, there are still five spots left for playable characters in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter's Pass Vol. 2. Given the high demand for Waluigi, it's entirely possible that director Masahiro Sakurai will finally see fit to add him to the game. Of course, it's also possible that fans will be kept waiting until the next series iteration. For now, fans will just have to settle for some of the character's more bizarre internet inspirations!

