Wandering Galaxy, New Crossroads Game from Plaid Hat Games, Announced

Plaid Hat Games is expanding its slate of Crossroads games with a new sci-fi offering. This week, the Dead of Winter publisher announced Wandering Galaxy, a new Crossroads game. Details about the game's mechanics are scant, but the Crossroads series is known for its branching storylines with decisions made either by group vote or through various triggers that take place when certain conditions are met. The premise of Wandering Galaxy is that players are members of a ragtag starship crew trying to make their fortune while paying off their loans. This is a campaign-style game that plays out in 60-240 minutes.

Notably, Plaid Hat also announced that Wandering Galaxy will launch on Kickstarter, marking the first time that Plaid Hat Games has run a Kickstarter campaign since its launch back in 2009.

Plaid Hat has increasingly focused on its Crossroads line since company founder Colby Dauch re-acquired the studio from Asmodee in 2020. This marks the third Crossroads game released by Plaid Hat in the last four years, along with Forgotten Waters in 2020 and Freelancers in 2023.

The description for Wandering Galaxy reads: "Become a member of a ragtag starship crew traversing the edge of charted space in search of fame and riches. Together your crew will command and control a beat-up ship procured with the fantastically low interest rate of 23.5% from an honest loan shark. Set off on a world-jumping campaign, taking on jobs too dangerous (or too insane) for the average space traveler. Come aboard and fly across the galaxy to see if your crew can make enough profit to pay off your ship and become masters of your own cosmic destiny!"