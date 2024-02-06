Henry Cavill Calls Amazon Studios' Warhammer 40K "Greatest Privilege" of Career

Henry Cavill believes that his shepherding of the Warhammer 40K live action project for Amazon Studios will be the pinnacle of his career. Speaking to IGN during the Argylle press tour, the veteran actor spoke about his upcoming project for Amazon. "It is the greatest privilege of my professional career to have this opportunity," Cavill said. "I can't say too much, again, it's early days still. But to have this opportunity to bring it to screen, and be at the tiller so it can be faithful, is key to me. This is the stuff I've been dealing with since I was a kid. This is the stuff I spend my free time daydreaming about, as an adult as well, and I get to bring it into life. There is no greater reason that I joined the industry than doing something like this."

Cavill is perhaps Warhammer 40K's best known fan and has spoken lovingly about the grim dark universe in past press opportunities. He also made a trip to Warhammer World (the headquarters of Games Workshop in Nottingham, England), where he spent the day touring the facilities and viewing various Warhammer minis. It was no surprise that Games Workshop and Amazon Studios tapped Cavill to lead the upcoming Warhammer project as an executive producer and lead actor.

While Cavill is clearly excited about the project, it will likely be several years before a show or movie is released. Games Workshop announced late last year that they had finalized the licensing agreement with Amazon Studios and had now assembled a writers room to pitch potential story ideas for the project. Whether that story is an existing Warhammer 40K tale (Games Workshop has a deep library of in-universe stories known as the Black Library) or a new story remains to be seen.