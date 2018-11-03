How the Modding Community Helped Build ‘Warcraft 3: Reforged’

Warcraft III is arguably as iconic to the gaming community as StarCraft in its mechanics and revolutionary tactics. When Blizzard finally revealed the long-rumored remaster with Warcraft III: Reforged, fans of the classic strategy game rejoiced but what makes this even cooler is how much the actual community was involved with the process.

We had a chance to sit down with Rob Bridenbecker, Executive Producer, and Michael Scipione, Systems Game Designer, to talk about the process of bringing this dream of Warcraft III into this gen. What will be a relief to many excited to re-experience a classic is how much research the team – even the original team members – did to make this remaster completely authentic.

Birdenbecker told us that they went out to different conventions all over the world, different mod events, to see what fans truly wanted and what they felt was incredibly broken. “We went out and sought out these modders and hired them on,” said the Executive Producer. Both he and Scipione mentioned that it was their passion that was needed, their precision and talent as modders already incredibly familiar with the game, that helped bring this vision into reality in the most accurate and successful way possible.

In order to keep this line of perfection going, the pair mentioned that “don’t break the game” was a heavy motto with the team when toeing the line of keeping the game as-is yet better at the same time. “Where is that line at and engaging in those dialogues with fans in order to make sure this is the game the community wants,” added Bridenbecker.

It was clear that the team is incredibly passionate about this project and upholds what Blizzard has always been about: Community. This is a gaming microcosm decades in the making, and one that is loyal in its love for a beloved entry into a franchise rife with incredible lore that spawned countless tales still enjoyed today.

“Warcraft III is monumentally important to us here at Blizzard, and its influence is evident in everything we’ve done since,” said J. Allen Brack, President of Blizzard Entertainment. “A project like Warcraft III: Reforged isn’t something we undertake lightly, partly because of this legacy, but more importantly, because we know what it means to our players.”

