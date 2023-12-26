Warhammer 40K Brings Back Classic Boxed Set for Limited Time

Games Workshop is bringing back a classic Warhammer 40K boxed set for a limited time. From now until January 2nd, Games Workshop is re-releasing the Battle for Macragge boxed set, which helped to usher in the 4th Edition of Warhammer 40K, as a made-to-order set. The re-release will feature all the classic models found in the original box, including the Imperial Pilot miniature, 10 Space Marines, 6 Genestealers, 10 Termagants, and 17 pieces of terrain. While no reason was given for the re-release, it's likely because the box set is about to turn 20 years old and because the Battle for Macragge is a nice bookend with the more recent Dominion boxed set, which also features the Space Marines and Tyranids.

The Battle for Macragge was the decisive battle of the First Tyrannic War, which introduced the Tyranids as an invading force set to consume all biological matter within the galaxy. The battle saw the Tyranids on the verge of conquering Macragge, the homeworld of the Ultramarines, before they were stopped. However, the Ultramarines were severely damaged as a result of the battle and still have not recovered despite over 100 years passing within the lore of the game.

Warhammer 40K is shaping up for a big 2024, with Games Workshop recently confirming that work has officially begun on Prime Video's live-action Warhammer 40K projects. The game has grown steadily in popularity over the past couple of years, especially since the pandemic, and Games Workshop has responded with a steady stream of new releases and a bolstered competitive format and more game modes.

The Battle for Macragge is available now on Games Workshop's website, with an estimated fulfillment date of 2024.