Warhammer 40K Gives Big Update on Amazon Studios Live-Action Project

Amazon Studios is moving forward with its Warhammer 40K live-action project. Today, Games Workshop announced that it had finalized the agreement with Amazon Studios to create Warhammer 40K live-action TV and movie projects. While Amazon and Games Workshop had first announced the agreement in principle last year, it took over a year for the two companies to hash out final details of the contracts. With the legalities of the partnership out of the way, Games Workshop explained that they were now "working out all the creative details," determining which project to first push into the scriptwriting stage. "All we can tell you right now is that an elite band of screenwriters, each with their own particular passion for Warhammer, is being assembled to help bring the setting and characters you love to the screen," Games Workshop wrote in a post announcing the finalized contract. "This illustrious group will be championed by Henry Cavill, who stands ready to take his place as executive producer – bringing his pen, sword and/or spear to the project."

For those who aren't familiar with the Warhammer 40K universe, it's a grimdark science fiction and fantasy universe where the only constant is war and death. While there are dozens of competing factions within the universe of the world, none can be considered truly "good" and even the heroes of the universe are constantly faced with horrific choices and have their hands stained with the blood of innocents. While the concept might seem depressing, Games Workshop has really struck a delicate balance between satire, striking visuals, and amazing and heartbreaking stories where every character is left scarred even in victory.

According to Games Workshop, it could be several years before we get any sort of concrete details about Amazon Studios' plans for the Warhammer 40K universe. However, we will have full coverage on both the Warhammer 40K franchise and these upcoming live-action projects, so stay tuned.