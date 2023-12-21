Aang and Toph's Original Voice Actors Return to Avatar for New TTRPG One-Shot

Zach Tyler Eisen and Michalea Jill Murphy are returning to the Avatar franchise for a special TTRPG to benefit Extra Life for Kids. Today, Lost Odyssey Events announced Lost Odyssey: Shadows of Destiny, a new charity one-shot hosted on IGN that will feature Avatar: The Last Airbender voice actors Zach Tyler Eisen and Michalea Jill Murphy as well as veteran voice actor Kaiji Tang and AEW/Ring of Honor wrestler Athena Palmer in a tabletop RPG game run by TJ Storm. The one-shot will use Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game, an official tabletop RPG set within the Avatar universe. The one-shot will air on IGN on December 22nd at 1 PM ET.

The one-shot is notable for bringing back Eisen and Murphy to the Avatar franchise. Eisen voiced Aang in the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series and several video games, but retired from voice acting in 2008 and has since worked in a variety of "behind the camera" roles in Hollywood. Eisen remained out of public view until 2020, when he reunited with several cast members for a re-watch of "Sozin's Comet." Murphy voiced Toph under the name of Jessie Flower and has remained a voice actress, even making an appearance in the sequel series Avatar: The Legend of Korra as one of Toph's granddaughters.

The Avatar Legends roleplaying game broke records on Kickstarter, raising over $9.5 million back in 2021. The game allows players to create their own characters within the Avatar universe from one of several different eras, with classic characters appearing as Legends (NPCs) who either aid or hinder players during their personal quests.