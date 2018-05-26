Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Beta Coming Soon to Xbox

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is just as brutal and gorey as the devs promised and many players are neck deep in the guts of their enemies. The game is so brutal that mods were created within the first day of release to tamper with the difficulty levels over on the PC platform, and now Xbox players will get a chance to see for themselves – and soon!

Originally, both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players were supposed to get the game for themselves earlier this Spring, but unforeseen circumstances prevented that from happening by the desired drop date. Still, the Producer for the game, Robert Backstrom, recently told GameReactor that there’s no reason to worry because yes, it’s still happening and yes, the beta will be going live soon!

He told the site, “We’re really close to release. We’ve got a beta coming to the Xbox One now, through the Insider Program, and it’s starting any day now in the next few weeks.Vermintide’s release on Xbox One will be this Summer, with PlayStation 4 to follow. I would say we’re almost there, but we want to use the beta to get the final touches right for the console version. The first game was more of a port, now we want to do something better.”

We’ll take better, especially when reflecting how well the first one did! He also mentioned that they are working on “native 4K textures” for the Xbox One X version, and better frame rates overall for everyone. We still don’t have a date yet, but we know it’s coming – and that’s something, at least.

According to the game’s official description:

Vermintide is back – darker, bloodier and more intense than ever!

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Vermintide. The time has arrived to revisit the fierce first-person co-op slaughter-fest featuring visceral and ground breaking melee action, set in the apocalyptic End Times of the war-ravaged Warhammer Fantasy Battles world .

Our 5 heroes have returned to take on an even greater threat – the combined forces of a malevolent and destructive Chaos army and the swarming Skaven horde. Prepare to be challenged like never before as you and your team desperately try to survive the never-ending onslaught. Choose between 15 different careers, climb the talent trees, customize your arsenal to fit your unique play style, fight your way through a myriad of stunning levels, and challenge yourself in our new Heroic Deeds System. The only thing standing between utter defeat and victory is you and your allies. If you fall – so will the Empire.