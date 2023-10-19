WarioWare: Move It! Reveals Super Mario 64 Throwback

The WarioWare series revolves around the concept of "microgames," which are very short games made by Wario and his friends. Microgames last just a few brief seconds each, so players have to react quickly and adapt to whatever the game throws at them. Since the first game in the series, WarioWare titles have thrown in callbacks to a number of classic Nintendo games, and it seems the next entry will be no different. The official Nintendo Twitter account has shared a video from WarioWare: More It! that shows a microgame based on Super Mario 64.

The microgame reuses a sequence where Mario is sliding and collecting coins in Peach's Castle. Unlike the original Super Mario 64, WarioWare players will not move Mario using the control stick; instead, players will have to use motion controls. Both the microgame, and the accompanying controls, can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

With over 200 lightning-fast microgames to play, #WarioWareMoveIt even includes some throwbacks to classic Nintendo characters like this guy in the overalls!



WarioWare's Nintendo Throwbacks

Eagle-eyed Mario fans on Twitter have already noticed that the microgame is not technically based on Super Mario 64; the animation Nintendo has used is actually from Super Mario 64 DS. As the name implies, Super Mario 64 DS was a remake of Super Mario 64 that released on the DS handheld. The game featured a number of improvements and changes over its predecessor, including improved graphics. Unlike the original Super Mario 64, the game also featured multiple playable characters, including Wario! It's unclear exactly why Nintendo chose to go with this version of Super Mario 64 for WarioWare: Move It!, but it's always interesting to see the ways the company pulls from its history.

In previous Wario games, the character was voiced by Charles Martinet. Martinet now has a new role as a Mario ambassador for Nintendo, so WarioWare: Move It! will see a different actor taking on the role. Mario's voice cannot be heard in the clip above, so there might not be any actual audio of the mustachioed mascot, but if we do hear his voice, it will likely by Martinet's; Nintendo has already stated that existing games and remakes will not feature a different voice actor, including 2024's Luigi's Mansion 2 HD. Presumably, any of Martinet's vocals from past Mario games that appear in WarioWare will remain!

WarioWare: Move It! Release Date

WarioWare: Move It! is set to release November 3rd on Nintendo Switch. With the release date swiftly approaching, it's likely we'll learn about more of the microgames over the coming weeks. Those that have never tried a WarioWare game can get a feel for the series through Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack; the original WarioWare is currently available through the Game Boy Advance app. While the series has evolved a bit since then, players can see how they feel about the quickly changing pace of the microgames!

