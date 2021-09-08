WarioWare: Get It Together! Review: A Wonderfully Wacky Game With Heart

There is chaos and then there is WarioWare. It has been years since the franchise brought out its latest offering, but that is all changing in 2021. WarioWare is back and better than ever thanks to its Nintendo Switch debut. And if you thought Wario’s gang couldn’t get wackier, you thought wrong. WarioWare: Get It Together! brings the franchise’s mania to life in the loudest way, and its chaos is something you have to experience to believe.

For those unfamiliar with WarioWare, the franchise dates back to 2003. The hectic series is centered around outlandish microgames that challenge players in the wildest ways. As time has passed, WarioWare has gained cult status with its multiplayer offerings and motion-control missions. But thanks to the Nintendo Switch’s popularity, WarioWare: Get It Together! is destined to become a franchise-best.

Videos by ComicBook.com

(Photo: Nintendo)

The game hones in on Wario as our hero and his gang as they find themselves thrust into a literal world of video games. In this title, players will be tasked with controlling Wario himself and his friends as they take on microgame after microgame. There are more than 200 chaotic games to tackle, and WarioWare put in serious work to up the replay factor of this entry.

WarioWare: Get It Together! features a wide array of characters. These unlockable figures can totally change the outcome of a microgame based on their unique skills. While Wario can fly around on a jetpack, his friends are here flinging discs and yo-yos. Players are rewarded for challenging their high scores on levels by finding the perfect character lineup. And, of course, these games only get harder the more you play.

What is WarioWare without its multiplayer features? This latest title shines with its offerings as players can gather to play a variety of modes. If you want to challenge your friends, Variety Pack is a party for 1-4 players that pushes your team against one another through themed playlists of games. But if you want something more low-key, there are one-player options and simpler dual-player offerings.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Of course, it must be noted that WarioWare: Get It Together! does not have access to an online co-op mode at the time of writing. If you want to play the game with a friend, you will need to hook up multiple devices to a single Switch or use local co-op. As you can imagine, this oversight is frustrating given how WarioWare lends itself to online play, but it is hardly surprising. Nintendo Switch Online services have been critiqued plenty of times, and this latest entry does suffer as such.

From its humor to its head-scratching microgames, WarioWare: Get It Together! is the perfect addition to the franchise. There are few faults with the game save for its quick story mode (3+ hours) and occasional character dupe. This new WarioWare game challenges old and new fans to think outside the box with its challenges. During an uncertain time, WarioWare: Get It Together! provides a fun outlet packed with perfected pandemonium. As a long-time fan of WarioWare, Nintendo couldn’t have made a better follow-up as WarioWare: Get It Together! will have fans laughing for years to come.

Rating: 4 out of 5

WarioWare: Get It Together! comes out for the Nintendo Switch on September 10th. A digital code for the game was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review, and it was reviewed on a Nintendo Switch Lite.