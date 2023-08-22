Nintendo Confirms if Any Upcoming Switch Games Will feature Charles Martinet

Yesterday, Nintendo shocked fans when it announced that actor Charles Martinet would no longer be voicing Mario and other characters, including Luigi and Wario. It was later confirmed that a new voice actor will appear in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but some fans might be wondering if there are any additional games that will feature Martinet's voice talents. Nintendo World Report reached out to the company, who confirmed that Martinet will not be appearing in November's WarioWare: Move It!, either. However, fans can look forward to hearing him next year in the remaster of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon.

"While Charles is not involved in Super Mario Bros. Wonder or WarioWare: Move It!, we're excited to honor his legacy and contributions, including looking ahead to what he'll be doing as a Mario Ambassador. For the upcoming HD re-release of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, as it is a re-release, Charles's voice will appear in the game."

Some remasters and re-releases have featured different voice talent from their original versions, but it appears that won't be the case for Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon. The game originally released on Nintendo 3DS back in 2013, and a Nintendo Switch remaster will be releasing in 2024. The game is one of Nintendo's few first-party titles confirmed for next year, and a set release date has not been revealed.

While Martinet will not be voicing any of the Mario family characters in new games, it seems his impact will be felt for a long time to come. From everything that's been shown of Super Mario Bros. Wonder thus far, the new voice actors will retain a style similar to the one Martinet established. Martinet has basically served as the only video game voice for Mario, with just a handful of other actors portraying the character in outside media, such as Chris Pratt in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. While other actors have given Mario a different vocal style, it doesn't seem that things will be changing in the video games anytime soon.

