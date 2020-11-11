Watch Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gameplay Live Stream

Ahead of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales releasing on Thursday, ComicBook.com got their hands on a copy of the game for PlayStation 4 and hosted a ComicBook Plays stream for a look at the next Marvel video game. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the most anticipated games of the fall, coming exclusively to PlayStation consoles with enhanced aspects of the game coming to the next gen console of PlayStation 5. The game follows up the popular Spider-Man game which starred Peter Parker, this time giving Miles Morales the proper time to shine in New York City.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales feels like an enhanced version of the Spider-Man game. The controls are mostly the same but Miles has some of his own moves to offer, such as the Venom Punch which is unlocked early in the game. The video above captures the live stream, playing through Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the first time with real time first impressions. This does mean that it will have spoilers for the first few hours of the game for those who are looking to swing into the action on Thursday or throughout the weekend with no knowledge of what’s to come!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Insomniac Games is back with the follow-up to its hugely successful Marvel’s Spider-Man game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” ComicBook.com‘s Jamie Lovett said in an official four-star review. “It’s not quite a full sequel that gives players control of the new Spider-Man introduced in the first game, and the gameplay is familiar but not identical to what came before. The more essential differences come in the themes and points of view expressed by the game’s brief but satisfying story and side missions. Simultaneously, the story hammers on familiar Spider-Man themes and it pushes the idea that the Spider-Man experience, with all of its tragedy and triumph, does not belong to any single individual alone.”

The video above shows just how fluidly the game operates, whether a player is swinging between buildings or in combat against a dozen enemies. Furthermore, the story of Spider-Man: Miles Morales is going to stand out for many. The characters are very much at the heart of the game, feeling just as important as any graphic details or gameplay mechanics. The first two hours of the game, some of the suit upgrade options, and several of the characters who will be introduced can be seen in the video above. It is about 20% of the game’s full expected run time.

Are you planning on picking up Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Have a question about the game? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!