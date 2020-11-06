Two New Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered Suits Revealed

✖

With less than a week to go before the new Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered games release, we’ve gotten a first look at two of the new suits that’ll be included in the remastered PlayStation 4 game. The Spider-Man suits releasing for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered players are called the “Arachnid Rider Suit” and the “Armored Advanced Suit.” The first of them gives Spidey a bold, jagged new look featuring his same signature reds and blues while the other outfits him with a custom version of the Advanced Suit that was popularized by the PlayStation 4 game.

You can check out each of the two suits below courtesy of the PlayStation Twitter account which showed off a first look at each of them. The Arachnid Rider on the left and the Armored Advanced Suit on the right. These two will join The Amazing Suit previously revealed by Insomniac Games and Sony, and with these two now revealed, the trifecta of new suits being added to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is now complete.

Your first glimpse of the Arachnid Rider and Armored Advanced Suits, two all-new looks for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. Details on this enhanced version of the PS4 classic: https://t.co/3koCCpnTUE pic.twitter.com/ZIrM7cV9BI — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 6, 2020

Though Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered will only be playable on the PlayStation 5 as part of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition package, these suits and The Amazing Suit won’t be limited to just that console. Insomniac Games recently addressed some players’ questions about the availability of the suits and confirmed that the three we’ve mentioned above will also be available on the PlayStation 4 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Details on how that release will work have not yet been announced, but it’s expected that they’ll become available via a free update released some time in the future after the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered on the PlayStation 5.

While the suits will be available in both versions of the game across the two consoles, the upgrades coming to Marvel’s Spider-Man will only be seen in the remastered version. Those include better visuals, faster loading times, and the use of the DualSense’s features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. That remastered version of the game will also be the one where we see a new Peter Parker after the original was recast.

Those looking to get the remastered game will receive it as part of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. To see more on the new Miles Morales-focused game releasing on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, you can check out our full review here.