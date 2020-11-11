Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: How Long Does It Take to Beat?

✖

It's almost here! The PlayStation 5 is set to launch tomorrow, November 12th, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch alongside it for both the PS4 and PS5. It's not the only launch video game, but it sure to be the shining star of the bunch, so if you are wondering just how long it will take to beat... well, we've got you covered.

Fair warning: beyond here, there are mild spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Nothing that should ruin your time with the game, mind you, but just so you are aware.

Given ComicBook.com's experience with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, having beaten it on both PS4 and PS5, we can safely report that the full critical path for the video game takes roughly between 9 and 10 hours. That's largely ignoring the various crimes in progress, side missions, and points of interest. If you find yourself interested in gathering all of the collectibles or completing the various extras beyond that, your total play time will increase significantly, but if you're just here for the story of Miles in Harlem, it is relatively short and sweet.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 tomorrow, November 12th, for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is also set to release tomorrow in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

