What Time Does ‘Fortnite’ Season 6 Start

Only one more day before Fortnite Season 6 kicks off and all of the madness finally begins to make sense! For those that can’t wait to get their hands on what the studio has been cooking up, here’s what you need to know about the downtime that will close out Season 5 and when the new season officially begins.

Patch v6.00 is dropping in tomorrow, September 27! Downtime begins at 4 AM ET (0800 GMT). Reminder, progressive Outfits from Season 5 can be leveled up in all future seasons once you’ve unlocked them in the Battle Pass! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 26, 2018

But it’s not just when the downtime starts and when it wraps up, the team also offered a heads up about progressive outfits in the game from the previous season, “Reminder, progressive Outfits from Season 5 can be leveled up in all future seasons once you’ve unlocked them in the Battle Pass!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With all of the new changes ahead, Epic Games has some other big news that makes the Fortnite experience even better! Sony has announced today that they have finally given into the wonderful world of cross-platform play and the adventure begins now with the beta for the Battle Royale game itself! This is a huge victory for gamers and developers alike, especially given how much heat the company has seen following their previous stand-offish stance regarding opening up the playable scene.

In case you missed it, the team announced earlier today their plans to make crossplay with their platform a reality, beginning with the Battle Royale adventure. In their most recent blog post, they mentioned “The first step will be an open beta beginning today for Fortnite that will allow for cross platform gameplay, progression and commerce across PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Mac operating systems. We see the beta as an opportunity to conduct thorough testing that ensures cross-platform play is best on PlayStation, while being mindful about the user experience from both a technical and social perspective.”

It’s an exciting time to be a gamer that loves online play, and we’re even more excited now about what this means for future titles on the current market and the ones coming soon!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices!