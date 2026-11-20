GTA 6 is finally here and as fans dig into the long-awaited game, there is a lot to explore and discover. People are discovering that some “iconic” features from past games, but are finding plenty of new features, challenges, and even some surprises — including a hilarious X-Men parody that pretty much no one would have expected that is not only funny, but honestly kind of holds up.

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As users have shared on line, there are more than 30 various magazines and comic books located in GTA 6, including the RX-Men comic book. The comic, published by the in-world fictional ED Comics, is priced at $1.25 and is available for purchase at the 24/7 store in Key Lento. But while the in-game book is an interesting bit of fun-poking at real world elements like the popularity of superheroes and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, what’s especially interesting about RX-Men is how it satirizes the iconic heroes and turns them into a much bigger joke.

GTA 6’s RX -Men Turns the X-Men Into a Big Pharma Satire

While most Marvel Comics fans are familiar with the Merry Mutants and their wide range of powers and sometimes unique physical appearances thanks to decades of comics as well as movies, GTA 6 twists the idea into a pharmaceutical satire. The cover features a very Magneto-esque figure named Dr. Placebo who the book reveals “seeks to free the world of pharmaceuticals” with his “army of alt medicine minions”. There are also the heroes with Capsule, Side Effect, Diagnosis, and Mr. I, the latter of which is a play on MRI.

The satire here is what’s fascinating. The RX-Men appear to represent, essentially, better living through chemistry or in this case, medication and medical care while Dr. Placebo represents people who think those things are a scam at best and toxic at worst — there’s an image where a devotee of Dr. Placebo tells his worried partner who tells him to take his medication or he’ll die to shut up and give him raw milk instead while another devotee has just one month to live and is trusting Dr. Placebo’s crystals rather than medical care. It’s a clear bit of satire about the alternative healthcare movement, but that also doesn’t mean the RX-Men are free of satirization. Side Effect — which appears to be a satire of Beast — has a laundry list of serious medical conditions that makes him pretty much useless leading to the RX-Men’s Jean Grey, Diagnosis to step in instead.

Of course, RX-Men isn’t the only book you can find in the GTA 6 world of comics. Another ED Comic you can find in the game is Ratface, which is very clearly a parody of DC Comics’ Batman. Of course, here, RX-Men and Ratface are from the same publisher so who knows, maybe GTA 6 has the Marvel/DC crossover we crave.

GTA 6 is out now. Have you found the RX-Men comic in game? Let us know in the comments.